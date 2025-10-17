Spanish hotel designed like old railway station receives two Michelin Guide 'keys'

Laura Pintos Friday, 17 October 2025, 14:52 Share

The five hotels in Spain that received the Michelin Guide's highest distinction (three 'keys') in 2024 - Abadía Retuerta, Atrio, Terra Dominicata, Mandarin Oriental Ritz and Torre del Marqués - have retained their awards this year. The total number of hotels in Spain that have been listed in the latest Michelin Guide for hotels this year is 109, up from 97 last year.

The hotels with two Michelin keys have increased from 12 to 13, thanks to the addition of Canfranc Estación: A Royal Hideaway Hotel in Huesca. Its design is inspired by the golden age of the rail travel in the 1920s.

The 12 other hotels with two keys are: Cap Rocat, La Residencia, Can Cera and Can Ferrereta (Mallorca); Casa Beatnik (A Coruña); Rosewood Villa Magna and Four Seasons (Madrid); Pepe Vieira Hotel (Pontevedra); Mas de Torrent (Gerona); Mandarin Oriental (Barcelona), Akelarre (San Sebastián) and Marbella Club.

Single-key establishments have increased by 11 this year (from 80 to 91). The 16 new additions include Son Bunyola (Richard Branson's hotel) in Mallorca, French chain Brach's hotel in Madrid and Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol, among others.

In the second year of its 'keys', the French publication that each year awards its coveted stars to restaurants has decided to unify this list, which was originally divided by markets - a setup that had allowed Spain to have its own separate announcement.

In the new global ranking, revealed on the evening of 8 October in Paris, the Guide's anonymous inspectors awarded three keys to 143 properties worldwide, two keys to 572 and one key to 1,742.

In Europe, France leads with 203 keys, followed by Italy with 188 and the UK with 124.