How emergency-ready are you? In Spain 70% say they could survive 72 hours without outside help

A survey of Spanish society reveals this snippet of information and more about what's on the minds of those who live in Spain in 2025 ·

Carlos Mullor Madrid Thursday, 17 April 2025, 15:29 Compartir

The war in Ukraine, the geopolitical tension between the US and China, warnings of rearmament in Europe and so on. The news in recent months has led the public in Spain to believe that security in Europe is under threat. The threat is viewed as so real that, according to the latest study by the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS, a public institute for sociological research headed up by José Felix Tezanos), over 69% of Spanish society is confident that their household can survive for 72 hours without outside help in a crisis situation.

The European Union, as announced back in March, wants each of its member states to have a basic survival kit that guarantees that its people can be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours in the face of attacks or crisis situations occurring in the future. Countries such as Belgium, Norway and Sweden have already distributed the necessary information to their inhabitants on the elements needed in this survival kit.

According to CIS, the people of Spain prefer not to wait for instructions from central government. Some 82.7% of those surveyed claim to have a basic emergency kit at home to deal with a crisis situation for 72 hours. More specifically, of this 82.7% some 33.2% say they are fully equipped, while 49.5 per cent say they have a partially equipped survival kit.

Furthermore, the CIS study confirms that 72.2% of those surveyed in Spain believe that the Spanish government should distribute a survival manual to households, giving clear instructions on how to act in the event of emergencies such as a military attack or invasion, cyber-attacks, natural disasters or other major threats.

Among the other questions in this latest survey of Spanish society done by this public institute, housing is cited as the primary issue in Spain with a score of 28.8%. The fallout from the post-pandemic crisis (20.1%) and unemployment (18.5%) are listed as the other two main concerns for Spain's people.

On the occasion of the declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Roma People by the Spanish government, the CIS has included questions on this topic. Of the 4,000 people surveyed, 24.1% claim to know "a lot or quite a lot" about the history of the Roma people, while almost 75% claim to know "little or nothing", although more than 50% say that the Roma people have contributed " a lot or quite a lot " to Spanish culture. According to CIS, 66.5% believe that the history of the Roma people should be taught in the history syllabus that forms part of compulsory education. Finally, according to the study, the areas where the Roma people have made the greatest contribution are flamenco, music in general and language (expressions, words and so on).

Finally, regarding the courts, 72.1% of respondents believe that in Spain there are differences in the laws are applied depending on who is involved, while almost 25% believe that all people are treated equally.