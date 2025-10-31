Spain's traffic authority warns of eight 'dangerous' mistakes on a motorbike that could cost you your life

Rossel Aparicio Málaga Friday, 31 October 2025, 14:19 Share

The figures from the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) are significant and thought-provoking: in 2024, 286 motorcyclists died in 278 fatal accidents on interurban roads in Spain. According to the figures collected by the department, adding up the fatalities over the last 10 years, a total of 2,385 motorcyclists and passengers have lost their lives in accidents on this type of road.

The accident rate of motorbikes is complex for various reasons: greater vulnerability of the rider, less visibility and stability of the motorbike, influence of factors such as rain and wind, irregularities of the road, greater exposure to errors by other drivers, etc. In fact, as the DGT reminds us, "it is an agile and practical vehicle that sometimes is greatly affected by mistakes and does not give a second chance". In order to improve the safety of these road users, the authority highlights the eight most common mistakes made by motorcyclists and their consequences. Take note.

1 Failure to wear adequate protection

The first big mistake motorcyclists make is riding without the appropriate equipment, as this "increases the risk of serious injuries in falls or accidents - open wounds, fractures, etc. - and even fatal head injuries. In fact, in 2024, more than 10% of motorcyclists killed on urban roads were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

"Injuries to the hands and feet are the most common when a fall occurs on a motorbike, even at low speeds, and can be very serious without adequate jackets, trousers, gloves or boots to protect against abrasions," points out Miguel Angel Sanchez, specialist coordinator of driver training at the DGT.

2 Not respecting the rules

Although it may seem obvious, traffic rules are there to be obeyed to ensure traffic safety. "Respecting speed limits on streets and roads, vertical signs and traffic lights, the right of way for pedestrians and when changing lanes, wearing a protective helmet and the rest of the equipment reduces the risk of having an accident," says Sánchez on this issue.

3 Neglecting servicing and maintenance

The DGT stresses that, in order to be able to use the road, it is essential to undergo the relevant "regular checks and to maintain the motorbike properly, as a vehicle in poor condition - especially a motorbike - is synonymous with starting off on the wrong foot".

Therefore, care must be taken with the condition of the tyres, brakes and suspension, for example, because poor maintenance can compromise the stability of the vehicle, cause control failures, prolong braking and increase the risk of an accident. "Motorbike maintenance is essential for safe riding, especially on bends and in bad weather and rain," says Sánchez. "Also in urban traffic, where scooter-type motorbikes, with smaller wheels, need to ride with adequate air pressure for manoeuvring and braking in tight spaces.

4 Excessive speed

Riding at excessive speed is a risk factor because it requires more space for braking and reduces the time to manoeuvre in the event of an unforeseen event. The DGT also reminds us that inappropriate speed also makes it more difficult to control the motorbike in bends or on wet asphalt.

5 Failure to safely negotiate bends

Another major mistake made by drivers of two-wheeled vehicles is related taking bends incorrectly. To do this safely, the bend must be negotiated with a combination of technique, control and anticipation. It is also important to position oneself correctly on the road before entering a bend (on the right-hand edge in left-hand bends, next to the centre line in right-hand bends). "Motorbike bends require 'pre-work' from the rider. Before entering a bend, you have to slow down and adjust your speed to the conditions - of the road and traffic - and know what trajectory you are going to follow, where you are going to enter and where you are going to exit," says the training specialist.

6 Incorrect braking technique

Motorcyclists also make mistakes when braking. The traffic authority points out that proper braking technique is perhaps one of the most important skills that motorcyclists should acquire on two wheels. Thus, when taking a bend, it is recommended not to use the front brake when the bike is leaning, as at that moment the tyre's contact surface with the road is reduced and braking can lead to a crash.

It is important that the rider knows how to brake properly in each situation. Braking on a straight road is not the same as braking on a bend. There is also a different motivation when the road is wet or muddy, for example, or even when there are pockets of water. In this respect, the DGT points out that the electronic braking aids (such as ABS) fitted to today's motorbikes "help to considerably reduce the risk and compensate for possible failures by the motorcyclist in this type of situation".

7 Zigzagging between lanes

Beware of zigzagging between vehicles. According to the DGT, this is a frequent among motorcyclists and, as well as being an illegal manoeuvre and increasing the risk of an accident, "is aggressive behaviour which causes annoyance and stress to other drivers".

"Constantly changing from one lane to another in order to move faster leads to sudden braking which can cause collisions between vehicles," says Sánchez.

8 Not looking further than the front wheel

Last but not least, another common mistake made by motorcyclists has to do with limiting their field of vision to a few metres in front of the bike, so that situations or changes in traffic go unnoticed. "Fixing our eyes on our front wheel can be dangerous because we limit our own ability to react, anticipate and manoeuvre," explain the DGT specialists.