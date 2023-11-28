Spain's state train operator Renfe offers interest-free rail ticket payment plan

Edurne Martínez Madrid Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 15:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's state rail operator, Renfe, is offering interest-free train ticket payments for passengers who spend more than 150 euros.

The company announced this Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Aplazame, the payment platform of the digital bank WiZink, to incorporate the new payment option for ticket purchases on its website. Customers will be able to pay for tickets in four installments with 0% interest, Renfe said, as long as they pay 150 euros or more for tickets.

Since independent operators have entered the Spanish high-speed rail travel sector, such as the French-owned company Ouigo and Italian Iryo, Renfe has taken steps to ensure it doesn't lose passengers by offering reduced fares and improvements to customer service.

"At Renfe, with more destinations than anyone else and with the highest frequency of trains in the country, passengers reach their destination with all the comfort and the best travel experience, in a fast and safe way without cost being an impediment," the company said.

How interest-free payments work

To make a ticket purchase in installments, the customer must choose first choose the tickets and select the payment method 'Card/Pay in four months without interest' that appears on the website. Once in the payment gateway, the customer must click on the option 'Postpone me' in 'Other payment methods'. The user will need an e-mail address, an identity document and a bank card to complete the purchase.

This new payment method is part of the 164 million euros of investment that Renfe has made to update and modernise its ticket sales and reservation system.