Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Spain&#039;s state train operator Renfe offers interest-free rail ticket payment plan
Rail travel

Spain's state train operator Renfe offers interest-free rail ticket payment plan

The agreement with WiZink bank's Aplazame platform will give this option to customers who make purchases of 150 euros or more

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 15:32

Compartir

Spain's state rail operator, Renfe, is offering interest-free train ticket payments for passengers who spend more than 150 euros.

The company announced this Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Aplazame, the payment platform of the digital bank WiZink, to incorporate the new payment option for ticket purchases on its website. Customers will be able to pay for tickets in four installments with 0% interest, Renfe said, as long as they pay 150 euros or more for tickets.

Since independent operators have entered the Spanish high-speed rail travel sector, such as the French-owned company Ouigo and Italian Iryo, Renfe has taken steps to ensure it doesn't lose passengers by offering reduced fares and improvements to customer service.

"At Renfe, with more destinations than anyone else and with the highest frequency of trains in the country, passengers reach their destination with all the comfort and the best travel experience, in a fast and safe way without cost being an impediment," the company said.

How interest-free payments work

To make a ticket purchase in installments, the customer must choose first choose the tickets and select the payment method 'Card/Pay in four months without interest' that appears on the website. Once in the payment gateway, the customer must click on the option 'Postpone me' in 'Other payment methods'. The user will need an e-mail address, an identity document and a bank card to complete the purchase.

This new payment method is part of the 164 million euros of investment that Renfe has made to update and modernise its ticket sales and reservation system.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Twin towns - and the little-known link between the Costa del Sol and Stockport
  2. 2 Why people aged over 60 are not getting the Covid-19 vaccine in Malaga province
  3. 3 Watch as anti-terror police arrest two alleged jihadists on the Costa del Sol for distributing bomb making and suicide attack manuals
  4. 4 Missing 15-year-old from Melilla found safe and well in Malaga
  5. 5 Malaga confirmed to host Davis Cup tennis tournament for third year in a row
  6. 6 American community on the Costa del Sol celebrate Thanksgiving in style
  7. 7 CyberMonday: What is it and what kind of offers are there?
  8. 8 Malaga CF's long-awaited sports city and academy finally opens
  9. 9 AEDAS Homes, exclusive avant-garde homes on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Spain's national government and Junta de Andalucía strike 1.4 billion deal to help protect endangered Doñana wetlands

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad