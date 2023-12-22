Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The Marenostrum 5 computer. EFE
Spain&#039;s PM Sánchez switches on one of the world&#039;s most powerful computers
Technology

Spain's PM Sánchez switches on one of the world's most powerful computers

The supercomputer has 23 times more processing power than its predecessor and will help study climate change, among other things

Europa Press

Barcelona

Friday, 22 December 2023, 16:36

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez was in Catalonia to inaugurate the MareNostrum 5 supercomputer at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center on Thursday. It is one of the ten most powerful supercomputers in the world and among the three most powerful in Europe, with a computing power nearly 23 times greater than its predecessor, MareNostrum 4.

MareNostrum 5 should enable major advancements in the development of digital ‘twins’ of the Earth and the human body to assist with the study of climate change, to promote personalised medicine, design healthier and more sustainable cities and help in the search for new materials.

Also attending the ceremony were President of the Generalitat (Catalan regional government) Pere Aragonès; Minister of Science, Innovation, and Universities Diana Morant; Director-General of the EC Networks, Content and Communication Technologies Roberto Viola and Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni.

