Spain's Minister of Defence criticises US for sending cluster bombs to Ukraine

Sections
Highlight
Miguel Ángel Alfonso
Madrid
Monday, 10 July 2023, 16:14
Compartir
Spain's Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, has hit out at the United States for sending cluster bombs to Ukraine.
Robles opposed the move on Saturday 8 July while speaking at a PSOE campaign event in Madrid, and when asked about the issue, said that "respecting the decisions of a sovereign country such as the United States, Spain does not share this decision to send cluster bombs".
The Socialist politicia, who pointed out that the sending of these bombs is the decision of the United States and not Nato members, expressed her "total and absolute" support for the self-defence of the Kiev government in the face of the Russian invasion.
The decision of the US President, Joe Biden, clashes with UN warnings and contravenes an international convention that prohibits the use of this type of weaponry, the Minister of Defence added.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.