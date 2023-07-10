Spain's Minister of Defence criticises US for sending cluster bombs to Ukraine Margarita Robles stressed that the decision was that of the US government, and not of Nato members

Spain's Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, has hit out at the United States for sending cluster bombs to Ukraine.

Robles opposed the move on Saturday 8 July while speaking at a PSOE campaign event in Madrid, and when asked about the issue, said that "respecting the decisions of a sovereign country such as the United States, Spain does not share this decision to send cluster bombs".

The Socialist politicia, who pointed out that the sending of these bombs is the decision of the United States and not Nato members, expressed her "total and absolute" support for the self-defence of the Kiev government in the face of the Russian invasion.

The decision of the US President, Joe Biden, clashes with UN warnings and contravenes an international convention that prohibits the use of this type of weaponry, the Minister of Defence added.