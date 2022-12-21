Spain’s Christmas Lottery 2022: These are all the winning numbers of the El Gordo top prize since 1812 If you haven’t bought your Lotería de Navidad 2022 tickets for Thursday's draw yet you must read this to find out why decimos ending in a 5 are the most sought after

Spain’s huge Lotería de Navidad 2022 draw is just a day away on 22 December and hundreds of thousands of people are hoping lady luck will shine on them on Thursday.

Everyone has their traditions in this Christmas lottery; some look for the number of their birthday, others play the same number every year with their co-workers and many have to say 'yes' to any number they are offered.

Numbers ending in 5 are the most searched historically. Up to 32 times the top El Gordo jackpot has ended in this number, followed by 4 and 6 (27 times).

In contrast, the Christmas grand prize has never landed for numbers ending in 09, 10, 21, 25, 31, 34, 41, 42, 43, 51, 54, 59, 67, 78, and 82.

Also, the number 1 is the least attractive ending, since it has only come out eight times. The most repeated endings have been 85 (7 times), 56 (6), 64 (5) and 95, 58 and 40, which has been awarded four times. However, despite the hype, it must not be forgotten that the probability of a number coming out compared to another is exactly the same.

The ranking of the luckiest places continues to be led for yet another year by the city of Madrid, where the 'El Gordo' has landed a total of 82 times in the more than 200-year history of the traditional draw, the last of which was in 2021. In addition, the first prize has gone to Madrid in the last six years (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021). The first time it was graced was in 1816.

Regarding Malaga, the El Gordo prize has dropped on ten occasions in the city. As for towns in the province that have won a fortune, the first prize has also fallen twice in Álora, Marbella and Ronda.

Here is the list of all the numbers which have won the El Gordo jackpot since 1812: