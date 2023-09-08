Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez misses G20 summit meeting in India after testing positive for Covid

Colpisa Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has tested positive for Covid-19 in the mandatory test for attending the G20 summit and has suspended his trip to India, where the meeting was to be held this Saturday and Sunday.

Sánchez himself confirmed this on his X (Twitter) account: "This afternoon I have tested positive for covid and will not be able to travel to New Delhi to attend the G-20 Summit".

The politician is "well" and will continue to work from his residence, according to Moncloa. Sánchez had planned to travel on behalf of Spain, a country invited to the summit along with Egypt, the Netherlands, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

The meeting in New Delhi will be attended by Nadia Calviño and José Manuel Albares, as Pedro Sánchez himself has pointed out: "Spain will be magnificently represented by the First Vice-President and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the EU and Cooperation".

Second positive for Sanchez

This weekend, the leaders of the world's 20 largest economies are meeting to push for food security, climate action and debt relief for poor nations. At the end of the meeting, a G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted, stating members' commitment to the priorities discussed and agreed during the various meetings.

This is the second time that Pedro Sánchez has contracted Covid. The first was on 25 September 2022 after attending the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York. He was then forced to cancel his participation at several events.