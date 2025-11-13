Spain gains access to European solidarity funds due to migratory pressure

Olatz Hernández Correspondent Brussels Thursday, 13 November 2025, 19:38 Share

Headed towards the implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum, the European Commission announced on Tuesday that Spain and three other countries will be able to access the solidarity fund due to the great migratory pressure to which they are exposed. Once the proposal is backed by the EU-27, Greece, Cyprus, Spain and Italy will be able to access financial compensation of 20,000 euros per migrant or for the relocation of people to other EU countries that do not suffer migratory pressure. This measure is expected to be implemented in the second half of 2026.

The EU report highlights the "disproportionate number of arrivals" in these four Southern European countries. It also stresses that Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, France, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Finland "are at risk of migratory pressure" due to the large number of arrivals in previous years, their "strained" reception systems or the threat of the use of migration as a weapon.

The data 35% reduction in irregular arrivals to the EU between June 2024 and June 2025, according to data managed by the European Commission

The Commission will closely monitor the situation in these countries and assess the risks on a regular basis. In addition, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Croatia, Austria and Poland will have the possibility to ask for a "full or partial" deduction of their contributions to the solidarity fund for the coming years. In order to maintain the balance of solidarity and responsibility between member states, the Commission will not oblige countries under migratory pressure to contribute "if systemic deficiencies have been identified with regard to the new rules on responsibility".

It will be up to each European country to decide how it contributes to the solidarity fund: through relocations, financial compensation or a mixture of both. That contribution will be public and legally binding.

Pending challenges

The Commission's document paints a picture of the migration and asylum reception processes within the EU bloc and identifies possible future trends. According to the most recent EU data from July, illegal arrivals have been reduced by 35% in one year. This development can be attributed to the increase in cooperation between members states, although the EU still observes "pending challenges" such as the continued pressure of irregular arrivals and unauthorised movements within the bloc.

It also notes "continued progress" in member states' efforts to implement all components of pact and urges completion of the necessary national reforms so that it can be operational by June 2026. All this implies that Brussels believes that the EU has the foundation to effectively manage migration.

