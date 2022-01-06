Spain records 148 coronavirus deaths in one day Ministry of Health reports there are more than 2,000 Covid patients currently in intensive care units

The upward curve of the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain shows no sign, yet, to a change in trend and maintains its growth rate. The national 14-day cumulative incidence rate for Covid-19 has risen in the last day by another 141 to stand at 2,574.46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, another new record, as has been happening day after day recently, according to the latest official statistics from the Ministry of Health released on Wednesday, 5 January.

By region, Navarra continues to record the highest Covid-19 incidence rate, with 6,422.01. At the other end of the scale is Andalucia, with 1,528.48 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the same vein as in recent days, this Wednesday the number of new infections comfortably exceeded 100,000. The Ministry of Health registered 137,180 positives, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic, with a positive test, to 6,922,466.

The daily death toll also continues its worrying rise. The Health department, headed by Carolina Darias, reported 148 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total official number of coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic to 89,837.

Hospital pressure also reached a new level with more than 2,000 Covid-19 patients (2,005) currently in intensive care units, which represents a coronavirus patient occupancy rate of 21.5 per cent. In the total number of hospital beds, coronavirus patients represent 10.91 per cent.