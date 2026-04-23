These are the highest-paid jobs in Malaga: some reach 100,000 euros per year

Nuria Triguero Malaga Thursday, 23 April 2026, 14:45 Share

The highest salaries in Malaga are in the technology sector. Highly specialised technical profiles command the highest salary ranges in the Costa del Sol's job market, with top positions reaching 100,000 euros per year.

This data comes from the salary trends report 2026 by Randstad Research. Despite the good salaries, the report shows, there is a significant gap between wages in Malaga and those in Madrid, Barcelona or even Seville.

Malaga has a negative average difference compared to all the cities analysed, with the most pronounced gaps compared to Barcelona (-13.74%), Madrid (-13.46%), Bilbao (-13.46%) and Zaragoza (-11.38%). It also ranks below Valencia (-3.46%), Seville (-4.82%) and A Coruña (-5.93%).

The list shows that the fields of technology, engineering and regulatory compliance are emerging as the main drivers of the highest salaries. In an environment characterised by digitalisation, regulatory complexity and the need for operational efficiency, companies compete to attract and retain highly qualified senior talent. According to Randstad's forecasts, this trend will continue to push salary bands for these roles upwards over the coming years.

1. Technical Lead

The role of the technical lead in the IT sector is set to be the best-paid among senior professionals in Malaga in 2026, with salary ranges of between 79,000 and 101,000 euros per year. This role, which is key within technology teams, combines technical leadership with the ability to manage complex projects and involves responsibility for solution architecture and strategic decision-making in development.

2. Plant Manager

In second place, plant managers earn a salary of between 67,000 and 94,000 euros, establishing themselves as some of the highest-paid employees in the industrial sector. Their responsibility for operations, production efficiency and cost optimisation makes them a key figure in the profitability of manufacturing companies.

3. Compliance Officer

Compliance officers occupy the third position, with salaries ranging from 51,000 to 86,000 euros per year. In a context of increasing regulatory pressure, this role has become essential to ensure regulatory compliance, prevent legal risks and strengthen corporate governance.

4. Auditor

Fourth are auditors in sectors such as banking, insurance and consulting, with salaries ranging from 51,000 to 85,000 euros. Their role is crucial in ensuring financial transparency and the proper application of internal controls, especially in highly regulated environments.

5. Consultant

Consultants in the banking, insurance and consulting sectors are in the same salary range as auditors. They bring strategic value to organisations through analysis, the definition of improvement plans and support in business transformation processes.

6. Project Manager

Engineering project managers rank sixth, with salaries ranging from 48,000 to 79,000 euros. This is an essential role for the execution of technical projects, responsible for coordinating multidisciplinary teams, managing resourcesand ensuring that deadlines and objectives are met.

7. Site Reliability Engineer

Meanwhile, site reliability engineers (SREs) earn between 63,000 and 81,000 euros, reflecting the high demand for professionals capable of ensuring the stability and scalability of technological systems. Their hybrid approach, combining development and operations, is key in critical digital environments.

8. Key Account Manager

In eighth position are key account managers (KAM) in the engineering sector, with salaries ranging from 51,000 to 73,000 euros. They manage large strategic accounts, combining commercial vision and technical knowledge to drive business growth.

9. Product Manager

The product manager in digital and e-commerce environments ranks ninth, with a salary range of between 54,000 and 63,000 euros. Their responsibility for defining and developing digital products makes them a key figure in aligning user needs with business objectives.

10. Actuary

Under number ten are actuaries in the insurance sector, with salaries ranging from 50,000 to 63,000 euros. This role, which is highly specialised in risk analysis and mathematical modelling, is key to the sustainability and competitiveness of insurance companies.

The ranking of the ten highest-paid senior roles uses salary bands for professionals with more than six years' experience as a reference, using the maximum remuneration bracket in each case as a reference. These figures reflect total compensation, including gross annual salary, variable pay, any benefits in kind and focus exclusively on non-executive positions, excluding both executive roles (such as directors or CIOs) and senior management roles.