Marbella Arena: Summer Big Stage with Beat Live 2026

SUR in English Marbella 05/06/2026 a las 13:27h.

Marbella’s summer listings are usually easy to predict - big-name DJs, glossy beach clubs, the same touring brands rotating through. But Beat Live’s 2026 programme at Marbella Arena is offering something different; catering to different audiences, different tempos, in a venue that can hold a full-scale crowd without losing the sense of occasion, with pop culture moments, heritage acts, and dance-floor brands with real weight behind them.

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May sets the tone. Max Dean opens the run (22 May), placing a contemporary UK club name in the early-summer slot when the appetite is for something current. The next night, RNB & Slow Jams (23 May) shifts the mood completely, showing off fact that this is a venue that can cater to more than one type of night out; a club-first booking one day, a singalong, nostalgia-heavy concept the next.

June is where the series really kicks in. Kaiser Chiefs (20 June) aren’t a leftfield booking, but they’re a smart one: a catalogue built for open-air singalongs, with enough cross-generational recognition to draw both holiday crowds and residents. A week later, Defected (26 June) brings a different kind of certainty; a label with a long track record of crowd-reading and brand consistency. The following night, Craig David presents TS5 (27 June) is the pivot: part live nostalgia, part club format, pitched at people who want pure summer energy with the dial turned up, built around hits, mash-ups and a party-first mindset.

July leans into scale and legacy. Faithless (9 July) is a statement booking: an act whose material carries real cultural weight, and whose live show plays differently outdoors. This is less of a throwback experience, and more a collective memory. The next night, Two Door Cinema Club (10 July) brings a distinct, festival-shaped indie set with the kind of clean, high-impact songs that still travel well. Chris Stussy (11 July) follows; the Dutch DJ/producer and Up The Stuss founder will be bringing forward-thinking house to the Arena for a late-running dancefloor night.

Later in the month, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell (16 July) steers the summer programme into warmer, broader sunshine-reggae territory, before Josh Baker (17 July) closes the run with a modern club headliner whose rise reflects where the dance music scene is right now.

Taken together, the 2026 summer series at Marbella Arena is meeting audiences exactly where they are - mixed, international, and not all chasing the same night out.

For final tickets, visit https://www.beatlive.net and https://marbellaarena.com