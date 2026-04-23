Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Velas de la Ballena warehouse in Marbella during the fire on 23 April.
112 incident

VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured

Emergency services received numerous reports about a thick cloud of smoke visible from various parts of the town on Thursday morning

Irene Quirante

Thursday, 23 April 2026, 12:35

A fire in a candle warehouse in the La Ermita industrial area in Marbella startled many residents on Thursday morning. According to initial reports, three people sustained minor injuries.

Josele
Imagen principal - VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured
Imagen secundaria 1 - VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured
Imagen secundaria 2 - VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured

At around 10.15am, witnesses alerted the emergency services to a thick cloud of black smoke visible from various points in the town.

The dispatcher immediately sent the fire brigade, with 22 firefighters and six fire engines, to the warehouse on Calle Hierro. The Local Police and the National Police also received the alert.

Medical teams attended to the injured persons. One had suffered smoke inhalations and the other two had sustained minor burns.

Crews are working at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Airlines start to suspend flights due to rising fuel costs: what rights do passengers have?
  2. 2 Petrol station workers across Spain call strike on peak May bank holiday dates
  3. 3 Malaga weather rollercoaster continues with summer heat tomorrow and showers on Friday
  4. 4 Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena with over 500 local products
  5. 5 Map reveals areas of Malaga province with high levels of nitrates in tap water
  6. 6 Shocking video: 167,000 tonnes of rubble dumped in the Axarquía
  7. 7 Malaga AVE rail line remains without certain reopening date
  8. 8 Spanish grocery prices rise at more than double the pace of salaries
  9. 9 Malaga doctors find in Ozempic ally against fatty liver disease
  10. 10 Torremolinos mayor calls for funding reform over tourist tax debate

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured

VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured