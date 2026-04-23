VIDEO: Disastrous fire at candle warehouse in Marbella leaves three injured

The Velas de la Ballena warehouse in Marbella during the fire on 23 April.

Irene Quirante Thursday, 23 April 2026, 12:35 Share

A fire in a candle warehouse in the La Ermita industrial area in Marbella startled many residents on Thursday morning. According to initial reports, three people sustained minor injuries.

Josele

At around 10.15am, witnesses alerted the emergency services to a thick cloud of black smoke visible from various points in the town.

The dispatcher immediately sent the fire brigade, with 22 firefighters and six fire engines, to the warehouse on Calle Hierro. The Local Police and the National Police also received the alert.

Medical teams attended to the injured persons. One had suffered smoke inhalations and the other two had sustained minor burns.

Crews are working at the scene to determine the cause of the fire.