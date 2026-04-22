Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Visitors will have the opportunity to sample and purchase products from 23 municipalities. SUR
Costa del Sol

Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena with over 500 local products

The event will take place in Plaza Adolfo Suárez in Arroyo de la Miel from Friday 24 until Sunday 26 April and will feature a programme of around 20 activities, including workshops, tastings and live cooking demonstrations

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 14:09

The Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena from 24 to 26 April for its third consecutive year, bringing together 36 producers from across the province to showcase more than 500 locally made products.

The event will take place in Plaza Adolfo Suárez in Arroyo de la Miel and will feature a programme of around 20 activities, including workshops, tastings and live cooking demonstrations led by chefs from local restaurants, alongside a schedule of live music performances.

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample and purchase products from 23 municipalities across the province, highlighting the diversity and quality of Malaga’s agri-food sector.

The event will feature a strong representation of olive oil producers, alongside leading wineries from the region. Traditional cheese-makers and cured ham producers will also play a central role, complemented by a selection of artisan bakery goods, honey and speciality products such as craft beer.

Three-day programme of activities

The fair will run from 11am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am to 8pm on Sunday, offering a varied programme designed to appeal to all audiences.

The activities will begin on Friday 24 April with a series of live cooking demonstrations, followed by tastings paired with drinks and local produce. Afternoon activities will include themed tastings and live music, culminating in an evening concert.

Saturday’s programme will continue with culinary demonstrations focused on fusion and Mediterranean cuisine, alongside a extra virgin olive oil tasting workshop. Cheese tastings and further live performances will round off the day.

On Sunday, the focus will shift towards family-friendly activities, including children’s workshops and interactive baking sessions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Airlines start to suspend flights due to rising fuel costs: what rights do passengers have?
  2. 2 Malaga weather rollercoaster continues with summer heat tomorrow and showers on Friday
  3. 3 Map reveals areas of Malaga province with high levels of nitrates in tap water
  4. 4 Malaga doctors find in Ozempic ally against fatty liver disease
  5. 5 Andalucía faces week of contrasts: from summer heat to rainfall
  6. 6 Malaga city council halts Plaza Mayor expansion project due to traffic concerns
  7. 7 Costa del Sol motorway warns of text message scam
  8. 8 Wizz Air increases routes and seats at Malaga Airport
  9. 9 Hidden treasures: Spanish archaeologists discover trove of ancient shipwrecks in Bay of Gibraltar
  10. 10 Investigation under way after Axarquía councillor steps down following arrest

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena with over 500 local products

Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena with over 500 local products