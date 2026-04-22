Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena with over 500 local products

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample and purchase products from 23 municipalities.

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 22 April 2026, 14:09 Share

The Sabor a Málaga food fair returns to Benalmádena from 24 to 26 April for its third consecutive year, bringing together 36 producers from across the province to showcase more than 500 locally made products.

The event will take place in Plaza Adolfo Suárez in Arroyo de la Miel and will feature a programme of around 20 activities, including workshops, tastings and live cooking demonstrations led by chefs from local restaurants, alongside a schedule of live music performances.

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample and purchase products from 23 municipalities across the province, highlighting the diversity and quality of Malaga’s agri-food sector.

The event will feature a strong representation of olive oil producers, alongside leading wineries from the region. Traditional cheese-makers and cured ham producers will also play a central role, complemented by a selection of artisan bakery goods, honey and speciality products such as craft beer.

Three-day programme of activities

The fair will run from 11am to 9pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am to 8pm on Sunday, offering a varied programme designed to appeal to all audiences.

The activities will begin on Friday 24 April with a series of live cooking demonstrations, followed by tastings paired with drinks and local produce. Afternoon activities will include themed tastings and live music, culminating in an evening concert.

Saturday’s programme will continue with culinary demonstrations focused on fusion and Mediterranean cuisine, alongside a extra virgin olive oil tasting workshop. Cheese tastings and further live performances will round off the day.

On Sunday, the focus will shift towards family-friendly activities, including children’s workshops and interactive baking sessions.