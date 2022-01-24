South Africa and USA take gold in World Rugby Sevens

MIGUE FERNÁNDEZ

South Africa and USA take gold in World Rugby Sevens

The men's final was decided by a try by Selvyn Davids for the Springboks and the US women took the title, unseating Australia, winners in previous World Series

PEDRO LUIS ALONSO

This weekend's World Rugby Sevens Series came to an end in Malaga on Sunday with victories for South Africa and the United States.

The men's final between the Springboks and Argentina had fans biting their nails right up to the last second when a spectacular try from Selvyn Davids gave the trophy to South Africa.

Third place in the men's competition went to England, who beat Australia.

A moment during the Russia-US women's final.

A moment during the Russia-US women's final. / MIGUE FERNÁNDEZ

In the women's competition the Russia-United States final ended with victory for the Amercians. The reigning tournament champions, Australia, had to settle for third place after a surprise defeat to Russia in their semi-final.

The Springboks celebrate their win.

The Springboks celebrate their win. / MIGUE FERNÁNDEZ

Most read

Top 50

SPONSORED

Photos