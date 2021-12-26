Some well-known chocolate bonbons are recalled due to allergy risk The product has been sold throughout Spain, and people with a sensitivity to milk are advised not to consume it

Some batches of the dark chocolate with hazelnut product are affected.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) has alerted consumers to the presence of milk proteins not included on the labelling of some well-known extra-fine dark chocolate bonbons with hazelnuts, sold throughout Spain and also in Portugal.

The incident was detected by the manufacturing company itself, which is withdrawing the affected product from the market and informing customers of the issue.

It is the 125g Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark chocolate with hazelnut product, specifically the batches L252RWAJ, L253RWAJ, L266RWAJ, L267RWAJ, L287RWAJ, L294RWAJ, L240RW-J, L284RW-J, L306RW-J/04 and with an expiry date 20/04/2022.

Consumers who have purchased this item and have a severe allergy or sensitivity to milk are advised not to consume it and to contact the Ferrero customer service team on 935 452 538, or email info.iberica@ferrero.com

This health alert is exclusively limited to the 125g Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark chocolate with hazelnut product, and its consumption by the rest of the population does not present any risk. “No other Ferrero Rocher or Ferrero products are included or affected by this recall", qualifies the company in a statement.