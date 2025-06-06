Smoking ban on bar terraces and other public spaces in Spain edges closer

Europa Press Madrid. Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:19 Compartir

The national minister for health, Mónica García, defended her new anti-smoking law last week. The stricter rules, currently being prepared by the government, plan to increase smoke-free spaces.

The minister said that this was an example of "politics keeping up with society" and "meeting public demand".

The new law will ban smoking in work vehicles, in places of study, including outdoor areas, such as school playgrounds or university campuses.

In addition, sports facilities, public swimming pools, bus shelters and outdoor recreational spaces, such as restaurant terraces and open-air night clubs, will be included.

"The public learned in 2007 to 2010 that smoke-free spaces do not cause a disaster, far from it. On the contrary, they improve health," said García, explaining that many smokers agree that there should be more smoke-free spaces.

She went on, "There are two concepts that come together in identifying those spaces; where there is a a lot of people together and where there is involuntary exposure to smoke. At the end of the day, that is an involuntary exposure to the chances of getting one of the 30% of cancers that are caused by smoke inhalation."

The text of the law to toughen up the rules has already been submitted to the European Union for evaluation and comments, which are expected by the end of July.

The legal reform is part of a broader national strategy to combat smoking. This includes the financing of quit-smoking treatments from the health service, the regulation and control of vaping devices and increased taxation on tobacco-related products.

Electronic cigarettes and heated tobacco devices will have the same rules as conventional tobacco in terms of restrictions on use in public places.