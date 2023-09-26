Shakira hit by Spain with another lawsuit for alleged tax fraud totalling 6.6 million euros in 2018

Shakira on her way out of court in December 2022

Already far away from Barcelona after her separation from former football player Gerard Piqué, Colombian singer Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, Shakira, has more legal problems piling up against her in Spain.

Colombian singer Shakira, dubbed the Queen of Latin pop, is facing a new probe for an alleged 6.6 million euros tax fraud in Spain in 2018.

Less than two months before she is to be tried in Barcelona on charges of defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 14.5 million euros, the Public Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday 25 September unveiled a new lawsuit against the defendant.

Deducted expenses "that were not appropriate"

According to the office, the artist who lived in Barcelona, allegedly defrauded another 6.6 million euros in 2018, when she was already residing in Spain. The alleged new fraud amounts to 5.9 million euros for personal income tax and another 700,000 euros for wealth tax (IP). She has been accused of using companies in tax havens to avoid paying.

According to the complaint, 2018 Shakira lived in a house in Esplugues de Llobregat in Barcelona in 2018 with Piqué and their two children and had to pay all her taxes in Spain. In the declaration of that year, however, the singer avoided mentioning the total of the income she received, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

It is alleged that Shakira "made use of a corporate framework" and deducted expenses "that were not appropriate", such as the omission of 12.5 million dollars for the El Dorado tour, which between June and November 2018 she gained from 53 concerts in 22 countries, mainly in Europe, the United States and Latin America.

Required to pay tax on all her worldwide income

The prosecutor pointed out that, as a resident in Spain, Shakira was obliged to file the corresponding income tax returns and pay tax on all her worldwide income regardless of where it was produced and the residence of the payer. The complaint alleged that instead she "used a corporate network, diverting the income to companies in countries with low taxation and high opacity".

The companies she allegedly used to avoid paying taxes were set up in Luxembourg, Holland, Malta, the Virgin Islands, Panama, the Bahamas, the United States and Liechtenstein.

"Damage her reputation"

Shakira denies all wrongdoing levied at her. She previously claimed she was being "persecuted" and accused the Spanish Treasury of using "unacceptable methods to damage her reputation and force her to come to a settlement agreement."

Shakira now lives in Miami but was said to have resided in Spain for over 183 days in the calendar years 2012, 2013, and 2014, therefore liable to pay taxes in the country.