Several people missing and at least 10 injured after slab of building under construction collapses in Madrid

At least ten people have been injured and four are missing after the collapse of the floor slab of a five-storey building that was under construction in Calle Hileras, in the centre of Spain's capital city, as confirmed by Emergencia Madrid. Fire and ambulance crews from Samur-Protección Civil are working at the scene, very close to Plaza de Ópera, to secure the area.

According to the government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, a number of workers have been treated for their injuries. One of them has been taken to a hospital with a broken leg, while two others have been treated at the scene and are reportedly slightly injured.

Sources consulted by SUR believe that at least two people are in the rubble. "The workers are missing some of their colleagues. They are currently working to check whether they were inside or outside the building," they say. According to initial reports, they were working on the refurbishment of the building, which is to be converted into a hotel.

Video: José Ramón Ladra

The emergency services are working on the scene trying to secure the building after the debris fell from the fifth floor into the inner courtyard, as Martín explained. The municipal police are also keeping the area cordoned off, although for the moment the buildings adjacent to the collapsed building, located at number six of calle Hileras, between calle Arenal and calle Mayor, have not been evacuated.

Police are restricting access to the area to facilitate the search for the missing persons, for which a National Police canine team has been deployed.

Also in the area are the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Madrid, the deputy mayor of Madrid, Inmaculada Sanz and Madrid city council's urban planning delegate, Borja Carabante.

For his part, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, has suspended his participation in a forum in London and is heading back to Madrid.