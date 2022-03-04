500 scale Melilla border

Friday, 4 March 2022, 12:23

Almost 500 immigrants succeeded in climbing the fence between Morocco and the Spanish North African city of Melilla on Wednesday this week. More than 2,500 people in total, from sub-Saharan countries, tried to get over in what was the biggest attempt ever to illegally cross the border. Sixteen police and 20 immigrants were slightly injured. The Spanish government highlighted the high degree of violence used to gain access. "They came prepared with hooks, spikes and screws on their shoes and they have also been throwing stones." There is a triple- width border fence at Melilla several metres high and running for some 12 kilometres. Those who succeeded in climbing it were taken to an immigrant detention and processing centre.