Sánchez wins second term as Spain's PM following controversial Catalan amnesty deal

Pedro Sánchez won a second term as Spain's Prime Minister today following a vote by MPs in congress and two days of heated debate after his controversial offer of an amnesty to Catalan separatists in return for support.

The PSOE leader's reappointment relied heavily on deals with smaller independance parties to ensure he picked up 179 votes, three more than the 176 majority required in parliament in a first vote. PSOE, Sumar, Together for Catalonia, Republican Left of Catalan, Basque Country Unite, Basque Nationalists, Galician Nationalists and Canarian Coalition parties voted for Sánchez, while the 171 votes against him included the Partido Popular, Vox and the People's Union.

Following his re-election, the socialist leader thanked the support of the groups that backed him, and sent a message to the officials, members and supporters of his party, who spent the past few months under great tension and deprived of information about his talks with the secessionist forces in parliament. "I know that the process that has brought us to this day has not been easy, nor has it been easy for me. Thank you for your trust," he told them. "The only reproach that the PP and VOX really make against us has nothing to do with the agreements with the nationalist parties. In fact they are willing to make a pact with them. What they reproach us for is having won the government with them,” he added.

The results of Spain’s general election on 23 July left the formation of the next Spanish government unclear. The conservative Partido Popular, led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, won the election, gaining 136 of the 350 seats in Spain’s congress. Sánchez gained 122 seats, making it no longer the most-voted party. But the result left neither of the two main parties with an absolute majority, with a final outcome dependent on the support of Catalan and Basque independence parties.

A deal that sparked the most furor was with a fringe Catalan separatist party which promised Sánchez the support of its seven parliament members in exchange for an amnesty for thousands of people involved in the region’s failed independence referendum in 2017. The deal triggered heated protests called for by right-wing opposition parties outside the socialist party’s headquarters in Madrid.

Sánchez, who formerly opposed an amnesty, insisted during the two-day investiture debate that it is now needed in order to unite Spain. Partido Popular’s vice secretary Esteban Gonzalez Pons on Tuesday compared the amnesty deal to violations of rule of law by some eastern European countries such as Hungary, and suggested the European Union could intervene. On Wednesday, Spain’s Supreme Court rejected an injunction by the far-right party Vox to suspend the Sánchez investiture vote.