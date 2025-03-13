Spanish PM seeks allies in the EU to soften the blow of defence spending

Spain's PM Pedro Sánchez has scheduled a meeting with political representatives of all parties in congress (except for far-right Vox, which he has deliberately left out, and Sumar, which he considers informed) at his residence - the Moncloa Palace - on Thursday 13 March, with the aim to discuss the commitment to increasing defence spending to 2% of GDP. Although Sánchez hasn't clarified how the goal will be achieved, he is certain that the increase will take place.

In a meeting with Finland's PM, Petteri Orpo, on Wednesday, the president stated that Spain is "ready" to achieve the objective, without determining a deadline. However, he assured that the initiative will first be communicated to the Spanish population, before any decision is made.

Sánchez has asked the EU executive to clarify definitively what financial instruments and measures the states will be able to count on to face the rearmament that the international context demands. Aware of the resistance that the increase in military investment arouses among many of his allies and substantial sectors of the public, he is determined to ensure that the impact on the national budget will be moderate.

The government is hoping that, in view of the global climate, the EU will grant direct non-repayable transfers like those agreed during the pandemic. According to Sánchez, the main beneficiaries of the aid would be the Nordic and Baltic countries, but not exclusively. Orpo supported Sánchez's demand.

Spanish economy minister Carlos Cuerpo also stated that a "broad concept" should be used to determine which items can be counted as defence. The Commission is prepared to freeze the application of fiscal rules and not penalise excessive deficits incurred by states, if it is to finance rearmament - something that Spain, Poland and France, to name a few, are counting on. In addition, Sánchez called for "a 360-degree approach that covers everything from open conflicts to cyber-attacks, energy crises and climate catastrophes".

Anti-war front

If this approach is approved, reaching 2% of Spanish GDP (from the 1.28% recorded by Nato) will be a less arduous task, which will also potentially appease some of Sánchez's partners, who do not trust that social spending will not be affected. However, Sánchez is facing clear opposition from other Spanish parties, representatives of which are meeting with the president today, to discuss the increase in spending.

The decision to increase defence spending was also met with skepticism during a debate on Gaza in a congress meeting on Tuesday 11 March. Despite the resistance, foreign minister José Manuel Albares called for unity in the face of Europe's "existential crisis" and the pressure that the relationship between the US and Russia poses on a global scale.

While Spain's conservative party (PP) shares PSOE and Sanchez's position on the issue, it has stated that it will not give unconditional support, going as far as accusing the president of trying to "cheat" and "deceive" his political partners and Nato.

Nato, which will hold its next summit in June in The Hague, has clearly defined what it considers defence spending.