Russian troops capture first Spanish prisoner in Ukraine The Valencian man, 74, has been doing humanitarian work in the country for the past seven years

Mario García, a 74-year-old who has been living for the past seven years in Ukraine, where he has been doing humanitarian work, is the first Spanish national to be captured by Russian forces, the Valencian regional government has confirmed.

Mario left his home town of Carlet after the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014, and joined the Ukrainian army. In recent years he has been involved in humanitarian work and supplying food and medication.

After the Russian army attacked Ukraine last month, Mario stayed in the country and continued with his duties, supplying soldiers on the front line.