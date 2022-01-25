Spain's DGT issues new rules for electric scooters Personal mobility vehicles must now meet minimum technical standards according to the Directorate-General for Traffic

Personal mobility vehicles (VMP) that are marketed in Spain as of 22 January, including electric scooters, must reach minimum technical standards outlined by the DGT.

The Directorate-General for Traffic said the move is to ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians.

In 2020, eight users of VMPs died, 97 were hospitalised and 1,097 suffered various injuries.

The new rules detail the classification of VMPs and what tests they should pass. They also oblige manufacturers and authorised representatives to have a circulation certificate for each specific brand, model and version, regardless of whether the VMP is used for personal transport or the transport of goods and services.

These vehicles must not move faster than 25 kilometres per hour, they must have a braking system and reflectors on the front (white), on both sides (white or yellow) and rear (red). Wheels must have a rough surface and the VMP must have a safe folding system.

VMPs used to transport goods or other services must have yellow side reflectors and red rear ones, as well as turn signals and rear-view mirrors.

All VMPs must have a parking stabilisation system consisting of a side kickstand or central stand, "with the aim of avoiding fallen VMPs in the middle of the streets and keeping a certain order in the cities" and in addition, all VMPs now need a unique, permanent, legible and clearly visible factory marking with information on the maximum speed, serial number, certificate number, the year of construction and the make and model.