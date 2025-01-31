Richard Gere to receive the International Goya Award 2025 in Spain

José E. Cabrero Granada Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:38 Compartir

The 2025 Goya Awards already have their officer and gentleman: Richard Gere. The Spanish Film Academy has chosen to recognise the legendary Hollywood actor, star of films such as Pretty Woman and Chicago among many others, with this award - the International Goya 2025.

The American actor and film producer will attend the gala at the Palacio de Congresos in Granada on Saturday 8 February. The award is given "for his extraordinary contribution to the art of film, starring in some of the most iconic films in the history of cinema, and for his commitment to social matters both personally and professionally,"

Over 30 years ago this actor founded the Gere Foundation to channel his intense activism in favour of Tibetan autonomy and the preservation of Tibetan culture as championed by the Dalai Lama. Gere has practised Buddhism since he was 20 years old. His foundation also allows him to support the rights of other indigenous peoples, refugees and the homeless. His deep commitment to these causes transcends borders and has led him to collaborate, among others, with the NGOs Survival International, Open Arms and Hogar Sí. The actor is also a strong advocate of environmental protection and through his foundation supports an ambitious nature conservation project in Mexico called Sierra a Mar.

Half a century since his screen debut

The world-renowned, committed American actor and film producer will be honoured with the fourth International Goya ever given and will receive it in the year that marks the 50th anniversary of his debut on the big screen.

An extensive career that includes hits such as Days of Heaven, The Honorary Consul, Trapped Without Exit, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Internal Affairs, Mr. Jones, First Knight, The Jackal, Arbitrage, I'm Not There, The Flock, Amelia and Brooklyn's Finest.

Following in the footsteps of previous award winners Cate Blanchett, Juliette Binoche and Sigourney Weaver, the Spanish Film Academy will now honour one of the most charismatic and committed actors in the film industry.

It should be noted that Richard Gere's relationship with Spain goes beyond the professional, as he is married to publicist and political activist Alejandra Silva.