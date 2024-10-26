Restaurant sign in Spain goes viral after warning to parents about unsupervised children

C. L. Guadalajara Saturday, 26 October 2024, 21:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The @soycamarero account on social media platform X regularly highlights some of the strangest situations that occur in bars and restaurants across Spain. Bad reviews that are answered by the businesses, employment contracts that do not comply with the law, the strangest situations with customers or posters warning consumers that go viral.

One of its most recent publications has sparked a lot of interaction because of the message that a bar in Guadalajara in the Castilla–La Mancha region has put up. La Herradura de Chaplin has shared a warning to all its customers who visit the establishment with children.

"Any child who is in the bar without parental supervision will become the property of the bar and will be made to wash the dishes," the notice states. "You have been warned, so we don't want any unpleasantness", the message states.

The publication has either been shared or reacted to almost 40,000 times, with comments including, "A child who is minimally educated will know how to behave in any place", "It should be forbidden to go with children to bars, at least until the age of 12 or 14", "I think that should be reportable", "I think that this poster is to call the police for child exploitation", "It seems fair" and "The best thing I've seen in a long time" were some of the varied opinions on social media.

This is a controversial issue that has already occurred in other establishments in Spain and which has sparked a debate with multiple opinions on the matter.