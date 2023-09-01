Renfe issues more free tickets for regular users of trains in Spain

The latest batch of passes for the Spanish government's subsidised travel scheme on local and medium distance rail services will be valid from 1 September to 31 December

The latest free issue of Renfe season tickets for Cercanías (local) and Media Distancia (medium distance) services for the last quarter of the year will come into force this Friday 1 September and will be valid until 31 December 2023. The state train operator has reminded regular users of the services that the previous passes expired on Thursday 31 August.

Renfe has already issued 240,000 new free season tickets (140,000 for Cercanías and 100,000 for Media Distancia) for the next four months, according to a company statement.

The train operator has also reminded users that, in order to speed up processing and avoid waiting times, season tickets can be purchased via the Renfe Cercanías app, and in the case of Media Distancia season tickets via the Renfe website and the other usual sales channels (stations or ticket machines).

To avail of the free season ticket, a deposit of ten euros is required for Cercanías and 20 euros for each conventional Media Distancia service. Payment by bank card will allow the deposit to be automatically refunded, once it has been confirmed that the condition of having made 16 journeys during the four months has been met.

For children under 14 years of age without an ID card, a recurrent season ticket has also been created for Media Distancia services, which can be purchased on the Renfe website or app. The father, mother or guardian may purchase, by means of their NIF, NIE or passport, a maximum of four child travel cards for one origin and destination, during the period of validity.

Passengers who have used the free Cercanías, Rodalies or Media Distancia travel pass in the second four-month period of 2023 will have their deposit refunded (automatically if paid by card), provided they have made a minimum of 16 journeys.

For Avant rail services, the 50% discount on season tickets will be maintained. This is the same discount that applies to other high-speed routes that have been declared a Public Service Obligation (OSP) and that operate under the same conditions as an Avant season ticket.