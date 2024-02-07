Renfe cancels hundreds of trains ahead of planned national rail strike in Spain on Friday

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

EFE
Rail travel

The industrial action by workers on 9 February will affect Cercanías (commuter), Media and Larga Distancia services, including AVE high-speed train routes

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 15:10

Renfe workers are due on strike this Friday, 9 February, affecting the Cercanías (commuter), Media and Larga Distancia services, including the AVE high-speed train routes. The CC OO union has called a day of strike action from the early hours of Friday until 11pm on the same day to demand the unblocking of the collective agreements already agreed between the unions and the company and which the government has paralysed. Spain's Ministry of Transport has published minimum services that must be maintained on the day, ranging from 50 to 75 per cent

According to this agreement, of the 330 long-distance trains affected by the strike, some 241 (73%), will run on minimum services. In other words, 89 long-distance trains will be cancelled. On medium distance services (formerly known as regional), 420 of the 641 trains affected by the strike will run, which means that 221 of these journeys will be cancelled due to the 65% minimum service requirement.

And for Cercanías (commuter) trains, the ministry has established minimum services of 50 per cent during the day, which will rise to 75% during peak hours (from 6am to 9am, from 1pm to 3.30pm and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm).

For passengers whose train is not operating on the list of minimum services, Renfe will allow them to travel on another train at the time nearest to the one purchased, as long as there are seats. The ticket can also be cancelled or changed to another date free of charge, said the state rail operator.

However, Renfe said is keeping negotiations with the union representatives of its workers and does not rule out reaching an agreement to call off Friday's strike in the next few hours. The last strike called by Renfe and Adif workers for five days in November and December was called off at the last moment following an agreement brokered by Transport minister Óscar Puente.

