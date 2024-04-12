Spanish railway operator looking to recruit 650 new workers

Raquel Merino Malaga Friday, 12 April 2024, 14:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

Renfe is looking to fill 650 positions for sales and office staff. The positions are in addition to those already advertised by the national rail operator for train drivers and another 40 planned for maintenance staff from the dual vocational training programme.

In total, 1,361 new workers will join the company this year, according to Renfe. The operator has opened its registration period for 330 sales entry positions in order to renew staff working directly with the general public. It is also scheduled to do so on 30 April for the recruitment of 320 new workers in the company's offices.

This will be the first time the company requires specific knowledge of customer service experience in its entrance tests. There will also be another 40 specific vacancies in the speciality of railway maintenance, which is taught within the dual vocational training programme.

These vacancies are in addition to the 600 announced on 15 March for the recruitment of entry-level train drivers to drive national rail services and cross-border trains, as well as the 71 vacancies announced in February for professional military personnel who are in the last 10 years of their long-term contract or in the reserve.