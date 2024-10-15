Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image shared by Luis Laria on Facebook.
Rare giant squid washes up on a beach in Spain
Rare giant squid washes up on a beach in Spain

Specimens can measure from 6 to 17 metres in length with a maximum weight estimated at 312 kilos for females and 178 for males

Soraya Pérez

Asturias

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 18:31

A giant squid has been found stranded on the shore of El Sablón beach, in Llanes (Asturias) in the north of Spain.

Its scientific name is Architeuthis dux and this is an important find, as Luis Laria, president of the coordinating committee for the study and protection of marine species (Cepesma), explained that this species is rarely seen anywhere in the world. Cepesma has only registered 21 such specimens.

One of its most remarkable characteristics, according to Laria, is the considerable size it can reach - from 6 to 17 metres. "This genus has a pronounced sexual dimorphism. The maximum weight is estimated at 312 kilograms for females, and 178 for males. Males have a shorter lifespan than females and mature sexually earlier, with males estimated to live around one year and females double or triple that," he said.

In addition, the conservationist stressed that this species of squid cannot be consumed because "it is highly toxic to humans because it has a high percentage of ammonia in the muscle mass. Nevertheless, we have conserved all the squid that have appeared in the last 25 years".

On this occasion, the specimen was collected by the region's natural environment group and it will be decided at a later date whether it will be ceded to Cepesma.

