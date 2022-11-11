Disruption to rail services on Costa del Sol as CGT union holds another strike This Friday's industrial action will impact some AVE high-speed services between Madrid and Malaga as well as local Cercanías trains on the Fuengirola line

Many rail services are expected to be affected today, Friday 11 November, as some Renfe workers continue their series of strikes. The high-speed AVE trains from Madrid to Malaga at 3.35pm and 5.35pm will not be running, and the Malaga to Madrid services at 10.28am and 6pm have also been cancelled.

Local and medium-distance journeys are also being affected by the strike. The Ministry of Transport has stipulated that minimum services of 75% must run on local lines during peak travelling times and 50% for the rest of the day, and for medium-distance services the figure is 65%. For long-distance trips, 72% of trains must operate as usual.

Strike is "senseless", Renfe says

The strike has been called by the minority union CGT, and is being supported by just over 200 of its 7,468 members, the train operator Renfe has said. In a statement, the company described the strike action as “senseless” and apologised for the disruption to passengers.

The CGT is holding the strikes even though most other unions have reached an agreement with Renfe over salaries and working conditions for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The CGT, however, insists that the action is justified because it wants Renfe to take on more staff, maintain employees’ purchasing power and provide rail services to rural areas of Andalucía. The union says it cannot rule out the possibility of more strikes in the medium to long term.