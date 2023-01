Prosecutors support suspension of Griñán corruption sentence for now Griñán has cancer and medics have said treatment cannot be carried out properly if in jail

Anti-corruption prosecutors have supported an eleventh-hour, temporary reprieve from jail for José Antonio Griñán, the former president of Andalucía. Griñán has been due to start a prison sentence for his part in a massive fraud of public money when the PSOE party were in power, although he did not benefit personally. Griñán has cancer and medics have said treatment cannot be carried out properly if in jail. Prosecutors want more reports.