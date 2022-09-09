Pro-EU protesters to deliver 'loud and clear' rejoin message to new UK Prime Minister Several Spain-based Britons are travelling to London to protest against Brexit and return to the EU

Just days after the UK's new prime minister, Liz Truss, took office, a number of pro-EU Britons living in Spain are heading to London this weekend for a march calling for Britain to rejoin the EU.

The protest will take place tomorrow, Saturday 10 September. Commencing at 12 noon in Park Lane, the march will head to Green Park, Piccadilly Circus, Trafalgar Square and Whitehall before arriving in Parliament Square at about 2.30pm.

In a press release, organisers said they will be delivering a loud and clear message to the Prime Minister:

"Brexit has failed, it's adding substantially to the cost-of-living crisis, and Britain must rejoin the EU as soon as is practical."

They added that they want the term 'Rejoin' to become mainstream.

Speakers at the event include Steve Bray, Mike Cashman, Terry Reintke MEP, Lord Andrew Adonis and Bremain in Spain Chair Sue Wilson, who was awarded the MBE last year for her campaigning work.

Organisers say that this is the first large-scale Rejoin march, and they will "not give up until the UK is back in Europe".