Primark recalls a choking-hazard toy for babies, that was sold in its Spanish stores The chain has asked customers who purchased the item to return it for a refund, even if they have not kept the receipt

Primark has launched an urgent recall notice for a product that was sold in its stores in Spain. It is for a wooden xylophone, aimed at children from ten months of age, which has been withdrawn from the market for not meeting "the usual high safety standards", the company announced on its website.

Primark explained, "there is a risk that some of the smallest parts will separate from the musical set, which, in turn, could pose a potential risk of suffocation or accidental ingestion", by youngsters.

The product has been on sale in Primark stores in Spain since 24 March, 2021, and buyers who have it in their possession are asked to return it to the store, where the full amount will be refunded. The company points out, it will not be necessary to produce the purchase receipt if the customer no longer has it.