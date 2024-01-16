Price of butane gas cylinders in Spain goes up as of today, and this is what you should be paying

Europa Press Madrid Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 12:24 Compartir Copiar enlace

As of today (Tuesday 16 January), the the price of a standard cylinder of butane gas in Spain will rise by 5%. It will now cost 15.89 euros, the second increase in price after six consecutive two-monthly decreases.

The price of the butane cylinder is reviewed every two months by the government and its rise or fall depends on the cost of the raw material (propane and butane) on international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transport) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

The latest increase is mainly due to the increase in the cost of freight (+4%) and the high price of raw materials, despite the fact that their price has fallen (-3.1%), as well as the appreciation of the euro against the dollar (+2.2%) in the past two months.

Fluctuations in these variables cannot lead to a rise in the price of the cylinder above 19.55 euros. The limit was established by the Spanish government.

Some 64.5 million LPG containers are consumed annually. From 2010 to 2021, the total consumption of bottled LPG has fallen by more than 25%.