Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Price of butane gas cylinders in Spain goes up as of today, and this is what you should be paying
Energy costs

Price of butane gas cylinders in Spain goes up as of today, and this is what you should be paying

After the latest government review, it is the second price increase after six consecutive bi-monthly decreases

Europa Press

Madrid

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 12:24

Compartir

As of today (Tuesday 16 January), the the price of a standard cylinder of butane gas in Spain will rise by 5%. It will now cost 15.89 euros, the second increase in price after six consecutive two-monthly decreases.

The price of the butane cylinder is reviewed every two months by the government and its rise or fall depends on the cost of the raw material (propane and butane) on international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transport) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

The latest increase is mainly due to the increase in the cost of freight (+4%) and the high price of raw materials, despite the fact that their price has fallen (-3.1%), as well as the appreciation of the euro against the dollar (+2.2%) in the past two months.

Fluctuations in these variables cannot lead to a rise in the price of the cylinder above 19.55 euros. The limit was established by the Spanish government.

Some 64.5 million LPG containers are consumed annually. From 2010 to 2021, the total consumption of bottled LPG has fallen by more than 25%.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair commits to five-billion-euro investment in Spain during meeting with PM Sánchez
  2. 2 Malaga and the Costa del Sol face several days of rain and higher temperatures than normal
  3. 3 Record-breaking year for Malaga Airport with 22 million passengers passing through its terminals
  4. 4 Fuengirola street art nominated in 'best urban mural in the world' competition
  5. 5 International Croquette Day: Where the popular Spanish tapa originates from and how to make them
  6. 6 Netflix returns to Malaga to shoot second season of local author's blockbuster, The Snow Girl
  7. 7 Authorities monitor Gibraltar coastline after plastic pellets wash up on nearby beach in Spain
  8. 8 More than 800 runners sign up for first Skull endurance race in Torremolinos, and there is still time to enter
  9. 9 Cudeca relaunches its refurbished day care centre in Benalmádena after four-year hiatus
  10. 10 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Cestrum elegans

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad