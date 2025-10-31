Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Food alert

Batch of popular brand of waffles recalled in Spain for containing fragments of plastic

The product concerned has been sold several regions of the country including Andalucía, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Cantabria, Castile-La Mancha, Castile y León, Valencia, Madrid and the Basque Country

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Friday, 31 October 2025, 16:55

The health authorities in Spain's Madrid region have detected the presence of a blue plastic material in a batch of a popular brand of Lotus waffles (Lotus). The information has been communicated to several other regions, including Andalucía, where the batch has been distributed.

Product details

Name: Belgian waffle 250g (x5)

Brand name: Lotus

Product appearance: packs of five waffles

Barcode: 5410126002003

Lot number: 171225G

Expiry date: 17/12/2025

Unit weight: 250 grams

Temperature: ambient

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has recalled the product, sold in the regions of Andalucía, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Cantabria, Castilla - La Mancha, Castilla y León, Valencia, Madrid and the Basque Country. It is possible that the waffles have been distributed to other regions as well.

Persons who have the product concerned by this alert are advised to refrain from consuming it.

