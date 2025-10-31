Batch of popular brand of waffles recalled in Spain for containing fragments of plastic
The product concerned has been sold several regions of the country including Andalucía, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Cantabria, Castile-La Mancha, Castile y León, Valencia, Madrid and the Basque Country
Malaga
Friday, 31 October 2025, 16:55
The health authorities in Spain's Madrid region have detected the presence of a blue plastic material in a batch of a popular brand of Lotus waffles (Lotus). The information has been communicated to several other regions, including Andalucía, where the batch has been distributed.
Product details
Name: Belgian waffle 250g (x5)
Brand name: Lotus
Product appearance: packs of five waffles
Barcode: 5410126002003
Lot number: 171225G
Expiry date: 17/12/2025
Unit weight: 250 grams
Temperature: ambient
The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (Aesan) has recalled the product, sold in the regions of Andalucía, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Cantabria, Castilla - La Mancha, Castilla y León, Valencia, Madrid and the Basque Country. It is possible that the waffles have been distributed to other regions as well.
Persons who have the product concerned by this alert are advised to refrain from consuming it.