Two police officers arrested during major anti-drug operation in Segovia

The Guardia Civil in Segovia, northwest of Madrid, has dismantled an important drug-trafficking organisation that has been under investigation and surveillance since 2020. On 4 November, seven homes were searched, eight people were arrested and 1.2 kilos of cocaine and other illegal substances were seized, according to chief lieutenant colonel of the Guardia Civil Benito Donate.

Two Guardia Civil officers are among the arrested suspects. They were on active duty at the Villacastín and San Rafael posts. One of them has been sent to prison after giving a statement to the investigating judge. The same applies to four other members of the gang, who face multiple charges, including membership of a criminal organisation, disclosure of secrets and crimes against public health for drug-trafficking.

According to Donate, this operation has dealt a heavy blow to the main network for the distribution and sale of narcotic substances in the south and west of the province of Segovia, with branches in Ávila, Madrid and even Murcia.