Spain's National Police search for a good home for Ator, a force dog that is retiring He is being retired because of a hip displacement problem although at present he has no mobility difficulties and is not taking any medication

The Spanish police are looking for a good home for Ator, a seven-year-old German Shepherd that is about to retire from police work and who they say is docile and gets on well with other dogs and with children.

Unusually, the National Police decided to make the announcement on the social media platform Twitter, and they included a link to the heroesde4patas.org website (the name means four-legged heroes). There, they showed more photos and explained that Ator is retiring because he has hip displacement problems although at present he has no mobility difficulties and is not taking any medication.

Their description of his character was slightly different to that of the police: they said he gets on well with male dogs as long as they are not dominating, and he gets on well with female dogs and with adults and children. They don’t know whether he gets on with cats or not.

Anyone who is interested in giving Ator a good and loving home can email the association at heroesde4patas@hotmail.com for more information.