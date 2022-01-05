Police investigate suicide of young woman in Jaén after cyberbullying claims In the last few months she had reportedly made four complaints about being bullied and harassed on social media

Guardia Civil officers are investigating the suicide of a 20-year-old woman in Navas de San Juan, Jaén, on 28 December 2021. In the last few months, she had reportedly made four complaints about being bullied and harassed on social media.

One week before her death, the young woman appeared at the court in La Carolina to confirm that her online identity had been stolen and “obscene and insulting” messages had been sent to her contacts in addition to publishing her phone number and posters ridiculing her being placed in her hometown.

The harassment aimed to "ridicule and humiliate her solely for loving, thinking and feeling differently from the one that society has been instilling in us since ancient times," said Luis Francisco Sánchez, project director for International Foundation for Human Rights.

There was a lack of speed from both the police and courts in identifying the bullies, Sánchez added.

The Guardia Civil has opened several lines of inquiries with plans to question a number of people.