Podemos party splits from Sumar left-wing group in Spain after being excluded from cabinet

The five MPs of radical left-wing Podemos have abandoned the Sumar group of other left-of-centre parties, blaming differences over the direction of Sumar under the leadership of Yolanda Díaz.

Sumar is the new alliance formed ahead of July's general election, replacing Unidas Podemos, and now shares government as junior partner to the PSOE-Socialists.

Differences between Díaz's Sumar and Podemos, now led by Ione Belarra, have been growing ever since former Equality minister Irene Montero, of Podemos, was stopped from standing as a candidate under the Sumar banner in July. No representative of Podemos was appointed to the new PSOE-Sumar cabinet as minister last month. The minority government will now need to negotiate with Podemos separately each time it needs its support in parliament.