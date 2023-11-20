Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pedro Sánchez.
Pedro Sánchez. Photo: EFE / Video: EP
Politics

Pedro Sánchez announces new cabinet after winning third term as Spain's Prime Minister

Félix Bolaños will take over the Ministry of Justice and be tasked with implementing the controversial Catalan amnesty law

Paula de las Heras

Madrid

Monday, 20 November 2023, 13:18

Compartir

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has chosen his new cabinet after winning a third term as the Spanish leader last week in a majority vote by MPs.

Despite a pledge to slim down his cabinet, the Socialist leader has retained 22 ministers, with many familiar faces among them. His cabinet remains largely unchanged except for two members of his previous government which have accepted higher roles this time around.

Finance minister and the Socialist party's number two María Jesús Montero will be the fourth deputy prime minister, in a role that could change due to Nadia Calviño leading the race to become president of the European Investment Bank (EIB) at the end of the year.

The new team.
The new team. SUR

Félix Bolaños will continue to head the ministry of the presidency, but will also take over the ministry of justice from Pilar Llop. Bolaños will be the responsible minister to implement the controversial amnesty law, an offer the Socialists relied upon to get the votes that would secure a majority.

Energy minister Teresa Ribera, budget minister Maria Jesus Montero, foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares and labour minister Yolanda Diaz, the head of far-left junior coalition partner Sumar, have all kept their jobs. While Sánchez appointed Jordi Hereu, from the Catalan Socialist Party, as industry minister.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Man jailed for 23 years after stabbing his 89-year-old father to death in Malaga
  2. 2 More huge rallies held across Malaga province as thousands protest Pedro Sánchez's Catalan amnesty deal
  3. 3 Abandoned bank accounts in Spain: Millions of unclaimed euros are transferred to the state every year
  4. 4 Three Costa educators in running for Best Teacher in Spain awards
  5. 5 Malaga CF's unbeaten home run comes crashing to an end
  6. 6 Hotel group has big plans for LGBT health clinic and elderly residence in Torremolinos
  7. 7 This is the highly anticipated Christmas lottery ad campaign that has hit screens across Spain
  8. 8 Junta announces action plan to help to turn Andalucía into the 'audiovisual capital' of southern Europe
  9. 9 Easy win for Antequera sends them within a point of Malaga
  10. 10 Malaga handballers make history as they progress on the European stage

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad