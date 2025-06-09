Osakidetza to allow dogs to accompany their hospitalised owners

Sara López de Pariza Basque Country Monday, 9 June 2025, 14:57 Compartir

As Vera crosses the threshold of the Txagorritxu hospital in northern Spain, she becomes the centre of attention. A little girl approaches her curiously to pet her, all eyes are directed towards her, she elicits a few smiles. When she goes up to the seventh floor, the nurses cannot resist her charms either. In a matter of seconds, the atmosphere is friendlier and it is thanks to the presence of this Breton spaniel - the test dog of the innovative MASK-Hospital project that Osakidetza has just launched in the OSI Araba, with the intention of expanding it to the rest of Spain's Basque Country.

The initiative promotes allowing dogs to visit their owners who are admitted to the hospitals. For this purpose, a detailed protocol has been drawn up, indicating the requirements that must be met by the pets and how the visits will be carried out. In principle, any dog (there are no breed limitations) of any patient will be able to visit, although logic suggests that it will be people with long stays (at least a week) who request this pioneering service. Similar projects exist in hospitals in Catalonia, Andalucía and Castilla y León, although they often focus on palliative care patients who desire this companionship in the final moments of life. In Vitoria, the concept is much broader.

"It is a beautiful project that fits perfectly with the humanisation model we are pursuing. A hospital is, in and of itself, a hostile environment and with actions like this we try to humanise it for both patients and their families," said Susana López Altuna, general director of Osakidetza. "Just by its presence, an animal provokes surprise and brings a smile. A much friendlier environment is created in the hospital, and as for the patients, there is plenty of scientific evidence of the benefits of such a visit for them," said Enrique Bárez, director of OSI Araba, and Juanjo Jaras, secretary of the humanisation committee.

Doctor's authorisation

The closeness of a dog can help release oxytocin (which promotes calm and well-being) and reduce cortisol levels (the stress hormone). In addition, petting an animal has been shown to have calming effects and this relaxing effect results in slower and deeper breathing. For elderly or neurologically ill people, seeing their pet can even stimulate their memory and conversation and encourage interaction with everyone involved in the visit. For terminally ill patients, this encounter can provide a moment of peace and joy, reducing psychological suffering and fear of death.

"We saw it perfectly during the coronavirus pandemic: that sudden loneliness did a lot of damage and has made us change our mindset," said Juanjo Jaras. Beyond the scope of the Covid-19 crisis, health workers have noticed that many patients think about their pets a lot. "They might not have a family, but they do have a pet they live with, which they miss very much. With this project we are able to help them in their recovery and brighten up their stay here," said David Silva, head of the OSI Araba's caretakers.

It will be precisely these health professionals - the orderly - who will be in charge of managing these dog visits, which should always take place in the afternoon, as it is a quieter time than the mornings.

If the patient is able to go outside, meetings in the garden will be facilitated, as a way for them to also spend some time outdoors. If the weather or the patient's condition do not allow it, the dogs will be able to access the hall of Txagorritxu or Santiago, where an area will be set up for this purpose. The third option is for the dog to enter the room, provided that the other patient in the room gives their consent. All of this is subject to prior authorisation by the doctor in charge and the head of the unit.

It has been estimated that the meetings will last approximately 30 minutes, although the experience may be extended depending on the specific case and the animal must always be accompanied by a trusted person. The amount of time can be extended depending on the state of the patient and their needs.