One worker dead and another injured after staircase collapse in garage hit by 'Dana' storm in Valencia

Elisabeth Rodríguez / Javier Martínez. Benetússer Monday, 20 January 2025, 10:51 Compartir

A 45-year-old man who worked for a cleaning company has died after a staircase collapsed inside a garage in the Valencian town of Benetússer, one of the towns most affected by the 'Dana' floods last year. Another worker, a 39-year-old man, was injured in the incident which happened on Saturday 18 January in a building located on Avenida Orba.

⚠️El Centro de Coordinación de Emergencias recibe aviso del derrumbe de una escalera en un garaje en Benetússer.



➡️Se han movilizado 2 dotaciones de @BombersValencia, sargento y oficial del PMA.



➡️ Policía Local y Guardia Civil se dirigen al lugar



➡️#CICU ha movilizado 2 SAMU — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) January 18, 2025

The garage where the collapse happened had been flooded for almost two months and was one of the last to be cleared at "ground zero". Residents heard a loud bang shortly before 2pm. One of the men doing the clean-up work died after becoming trapped in the rubble, while the other worker was left injured.

The stairs had been badly damaged by water due to the time they had been submerged, and that is believed to be the cause of the collapse, according to investigators. Several Guardia Civil and Local Police patrols, as well as two fire brigade crews and two ambulances attended the scene.

The injured man was transported to La Fe Hospital in Valencia, while firefighters specialised in disaster response retrieved the body of the victim. After inspecting the garage and the first floors, firefighters ruled out further structural damage to the building. Up to four architects had checked the building and declared it was safe to start cleaning the garage and that there was no risk of collapse, according to residents.

The town's mayor Eva Sanz, and councillor María Dolores Tarín also attended the scene after the incident. The two men had been working in the area of the stairs connecting the two floors to the garage.

Some 50 residents gathered in the area after hearing about the incident, with several shouting "murderer" at Valencia president Carlos Mazón, who also attended the incident scene.

Another fatal incident in Massanassa

This is the second fatal incident recorded during the clean-up of buildings damaged by the 'Dana' floods. On 24 November, a 51-year-old worker died at the Lluís Vives school in Massanassa, and another worker was injured when a roof partially collapsed.

The two Tragsa employees were working on repairs at the school, which was hit by the 'Dana' floods on 29 October. Residents also hurled insults at government delegate, Pilar Bernabé, when she went to the scene to offer "condolences" to the colleagues and family of the deceased man. There was tension when residents also directed their anger at journalists who had travelled to Massanassa to report on the tragic incident.