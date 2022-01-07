Number of unemployed in Malaga province falls almost 45,000 in a year The amount of people out of work is nearly back to its pre-pandemic levels and there are record numbers in work in Spain, official data says

Malaga province, including the Costa del Sol, ended 2021 with 44,732 unemployed, fewer than the start of the year. The increase in those in work has not quite brought the jobless totals down to the same level at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but almost.

At the end of 2019, there were 148,845 out of work locally. This compares to 151,554 recorded in the province by the regional government's employment service at the end of 2021.

The updated local figure for the end of December was 1,471 down on a month earlier, after a rise of three months at the end of the summer tourist season. The fall in unemployment locally during 2021 was 22.79%, a little above the fall nationally of 20.12%. Malaga has been the best performing province for job creation in Andalucía.

The service sector particularly benefitted with new work last month, with extra hiring going into the Christmas season.

National data

Spain clawed back 776,000 jobs in 2021, with unemployment dropping to 3.1 million, according to Social Security data. There are now a record 19.8 million people nationally paying into the Social Security system through being in work, up even from before the start of the pandemic. Just over 100,000 were still on furlough schemes in Spain in December.