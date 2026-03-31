Malaga police turn blind eye to folding chair breaches during Holy Week

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 12:16 Share

The Malaga Local Police will turn a blind eye to people using folding chairs to watch the processions of Holy Week and only sanction those who block access to commercial premises or buildings.

Security councillor Avelino Barrionuevo has confirmed that they will follow the practice of last year's Holy Week. Barrionuevo considers the use of folding chairs to be an "idiosyncrasy" of Holy Week.

According to the councillor, while there is a ban on the use of portable chairs, the regulation has a loophole that allows the police to authorise them on certain occasions.

"The regulation states that they cannot be used 'without authorisation', so if the Local Police do not say otherwise, they are practically authorising them," the councillor said. The city council will maintain the ban where there are "streets with difficult to navigate intersections, narrow streets, access to buildings and public establishments and where moving around may be difficult".

In principle, the police will not require the public to remove these chairs from the streets, "unless they consider that they pose an obstacle due to their size or location".

Both on Palm Sunday and Holy Monday, there was a noticeable increase in the use of folding chairs. One of the most common models is a circular disc that unfolds into a conical shape made up of several hard plastic rings, sometimes in various colors. There are also more comfortable models with fabric backrests.

Barrionuevo has also said that they will open access to the northern part of Calle Nueva to the public. The closure of the street on Palm Sunday drew criticism from the public and local businesses this Palm Sunday. The city council will only decree closure again at times when there is overcrowding, to set up the area as an evacuation route, or when there are processions.