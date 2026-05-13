Moonlight Málaga: live music under the southern stars

SUR in English Málaga 13/05/2026 a las 17:13h.

Moonlight Málaga is the new open-air concert series produced by Emotional Events, and this summer it makes its debut at Málaga Forum with a lineup that leaves little doubt about its intentions. Tom Jones and Rodrigo Cuevas: two artists at completely opposite ends of the musical spectrum will headline the festival's inaugural edition on 31 July and 1 August respectively, in what promises to be one of the most talked-about cultural events of the season.

The concept is straightforward: great artists, a world-class open-air venue, and the kind of Mediterranean summer nights that Málaga does better than almost anywhere. But the ambition behind it is long-term. Moonlight Málaga is not conceived as a one-off event, it is designed to become an annual fixture, building its identity edition by edition and establishing itself as an unmissable date on the city's summer calendar.

Rodrigo Cuevas: the avant-garde rooted in tradition

On 31 July, Moonlight Málaga opens with one of the most fascinating and unclassifiable artists on the contemporary Spanish music scene. Rodrigo Cuevas has built an entirely singular career: starting from Asturian folk and roots music, he has woven in contemporary sounds, overflowing theatricality and a powerful visual aesthetic to create a world entirely his own, unlike anything else in the Spanish-language music landscape.

Ampliar Ampliar Rodrigo Cuevas.

His work goes beyond the conventional concert: it is theatre, dance, music and raw emotion all at once. In Málaga he presents “La Belleza”, his new tour, conceived as a scenic fantasy where the contemporary and the ancestral meet, the intimate and the grandiose collide, and wide-ranging collaborations push his sound into new territories. After the outstanding success of his previous project, which cemented his reputation both in Spain and internationally, this tour is his most ambitious statement yet.

An essential night for those who already know his work and the perfect introduction for those who are about to discover him.

Tom Jones: the voice that defies time

The following night, 1 August, Moonlight Málaga welcomes a figure who goes far beyond the word classic. Tom Jones is living heritage of popular music. The Welsh artist has spent more than six decades performing on stages across the world, and his catalogue: spanning pop, soul, gospel and beyond, is simply part of music history. His songs have accompanied entire generations. They still do.

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What makes Tom Jones remarkable today is not nostalgia, it is presence. His voice remains extraordinary. His command of a stage is unmatched. Every show on his current tour is proof that some artists exist outside the logic of trends and decades. Those who have seen him live in recent years say the same thing: Tom Jones in concert exceeds every expectation.

On 1 August, Málaga has the privilege of hosting a living legend. This is a night that will not come around again.

Tickets, prices and everything you need to know

Tickets for both concerts are on sale now at the festival's official website. Choose from standing floor, grandstand, VIP terrace or VIP boxes — with prices from €38 (+booking fees) for Rodrigo Cuevas and from €75 (+booking fees) for Tom Jones.

Purchases can be made using the Bono Cultural Joven (Spanish youth cultural voucher) or split into three instalments for orders over €50. Every ticket automatically includes Ingood non-attendance insurance at no extra cost — a full refund guaranteed should any personal circumstance prevent you from attending.

Get your tickets at www.moonlightmalagafestival.com

CONTACT & ACCESS INFO

Producer: Emotional Events.

Venue: Málaga Forum, Málaga (Spain).

Dates: 31 July (Rodrigo Cuevas) · 1 August (Tom Jones).

Tickets:www.moonlightmalagafestival.com