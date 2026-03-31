Malaga housing: prices in Teatinos district start resembling those in high-cost Este district

Cristina Vallejo Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 12:12 Share

The Teatinos district in Malaga has seen the largest increase in housing prices over the past year, with a 20% rise to 3,548 euros per square metres. This makes it the second most expensive district in the city, second only to Málaga Este, where the average price is 3,741 euros per square metre, following a 2.9% year-on-year increase - the most modest in the entire city.

The Teatinos district is an expanding area, with new construction and a growing number of young families. It has also surpassed the city centre in price, where the average per square metre is 3,203 euros, after an 8.2% year-on-year increase. These figures come from the latest report of valuations company Tinsa, which measures how housing prices have evolved in the first quarter of 2026.

Besides Malaga Este and Centro, the other district where the year-on-year increase in housing does not reach double digits is Churriana, where the square metre stands at 2,392 euros.

With a similar increase to that recorded in Teatinos-Universidad is Puerto de la Torre, where the rise in the last year amounts to 19.8%, reaching 2,738 euros per square metre. Following behind are Campanillas (18.3%, to 2,032 euros, which keeps it as the cheapest area in the city); Ciudad Jardín (17.9%, to 2,149 euros); Cruz del Humilladero (17%, to 2,551 euros); and Bailén-Miraflores (16.9%, to 2,439 euros).

The average price increase in the city of Malaga is 13.1%, reaching 2,805 euros per square metre (above the provincial average, which is below 2,600 euros). This increase is slightly lower than the Spanish average (14.3%), but the average price per square metre in Malaga is 40% higher than the Spanish average, which is below 2,000 euros.

Furthermore, the Costa del Sol capital is the seventh most expensive city in the country, after San Sebastián, Madrid, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Bilbao and Cadiz. It is also one of the few cities where prices have surpassed the levels reached during the 2008 crisis. This is because, in year-on-year terms, housing prices in Malaga have been rising by more than 10% for eleven consecutive quarters, since the third quarter of 2013.

Theoretical annual mortgage burden

This price per square metre means that the theoretical annual mortgage payment - an indicator developed by Tinsa that measures the percentage of the average household's disposable income that must be allocated to the first year's mortgage payment for a property financing 80% of its value - reaches 50.3% in Malaga. This figure is only surpassed in the Balearic Islands (51.7%), as well as Barcelona, Madrid and San Sebastián, where it's around 60%. The Spanish average is 34%, which Tinsa describes as "reasonable".

What happens in different districts? The district where the highest proportion of household income goes toward the first year's mortgage payment is Palma-Palmilla, at 66.8%, although this may be skewed by the high-rise buildings in Martiricos. Next is Teatinos-Universidad, where the burden exceeds 55% of income, a figure that again surpasses the 53.9% in the city centre and the 45.9% in Málaga Este, but is very close to that of Carretera de Cádiz (53.9%).