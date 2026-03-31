Three-Day festival to showcase Torremolinos’ international traditions The 30th foreign resident days initiative takes place between 10 and 12 April, offering stage performances and tastings of typical products of around 20 countries

The three-day festival is held in Plaza del Remo in La Carihuela.

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 15:36 Share

Around 20 nationalities will gather for the 30th foreign resident days initiative in Torremolinos from Friday 10 until Sunday 12 April.

Held in Plaza del Remo (La Carihuela), the event offers various food and craft stalls representing the participating countries. The aim of the festival is to showcase aspects of the different residents’ culture and folklore through stage performances and tastings of typical products.

This event is organised to give greater visibility to the foreign residents living in the municipality, promoting coexistence and cultural exchange. It also projects an international and cosmopolitan image of Torremolinos, reflecting the historical importance of the tourism sector in the town.

Numerous associations, groups and organisations are participating in the festival, including Parasol Costa del Sol Países Bajos, Vive México, Asociación Argentina Costasoleña, Amigos de Alemania, Fundación Cudeca and Artística Boliviana, among others.

The event, which is free, takes place from 11am until 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and between 11am and 5pm on Sunday.