Connection with A-7 motorway opens in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 13:54 Share

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has opened the second phase of the Camino de Torrox to traffic, a project which aims to alleviate the long-standing congestion on the connection between the A-7 motorway and the town. The opening coincides with Holy Week, one of the busiest times for traffic of the year.

This second section completes the widening of the road from the El Limonar district southward, adding two extra lanes and a bike lane towards Caleta de Vélez.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, stated that the project "will improve transport between Vélez-Málaga, Caleta, and Torre del Mar, a key triangle for our municipality". However, the improvement is only partial at this stage, until the entire route is completed and its final connection to the highway is finalised with the completion of the A-7 partial interchange in Caleta de Vélez. This project, which has been pending for over two decades, falls under the jurisdiction of the central government.

The councillor for infrastructure, Jesús María Claros explained that "phase three is very far along". The development of the Camino de Torrox is closely linked to the urban growth of the eastern part of Vélez-Málaga. The plan envisions the development of over 250,000 square meters of land, with capacity for more than 500 homes and new industrial, residential, and healthcare developments, including the planned HM hospital.

With two phases already in service, the Camino de Torrox is beginning to offer noticeable improvements in traffic flow, although it is still far from reaching its full potential. The infrastructure is progressing, but remains constrained by external factors and the need to complete a project that, after years of announcements, is now entering its decisive phase.