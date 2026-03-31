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Fuengirola hotel robbery: police look for suspect who held receptionist at gunpoint

The National Police are trying to locate the perpetrator, who had escaped by the time they got to the hotel

María José Díaz Alcalá

Tuesday, 31 March 2026, 12:16

The National Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in a hotel in Fuengirola on 22 March.

The police received an alert at around 10.30pm. The perpetrator allegedly entered the building concealing his face under a motorcyclist's helmet. According to sources, he held the receptionist at gunpoint and escaped with the loot.

The suspect was gone by the time the police arrived. The surveillance camera footage shows an individual in a light-coloured jacket and with a helmet on his head threatening the employee with a gun.

Following the criminal's instructions, the receptionist put the money in a plastic bag and the suspect left with the loot, although the amount is unknown.

The investigation remains open and the police are working on locating the suspect.

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surinenglish Fuengirola hotel robbery: police look for suspect who held receptionist at gunpoint

Fuengirola hotel robbery: police look for suspect who held receptionist at gunpoint